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Portugal's Budget Surplus Sets Eurozone Example Amid Global Challenges

Portugal reported a budget surplus of 0.7% of GDP last year, beating forecasts. The country's finances remain stable with a projected surplus continuing until 2026. Strong revenue growth and economic expansion drove the surplus, despite challenges from Iran's war and recent storms. Rising tax burdens are a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:24 IST
Portugal's Budget Surplus Sets Eurozone Example Amid Global Challenges
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Portugal has achieved a notable budget surplus, reaching 0.7% of its GDP last year, exceeding expectations and setting a positive precedent in the eurozone, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). The trend of surplus is expected to continue, with the government forecasting further surpluses in the upcoming years.

The Finance Minister, Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, emphasized the country's stable and predictable financial state, which enhances its credibility among investors and rating agencies. Portugal aims to maintain prudent fiscal policies amidst external challenges, including geopolitical tensions and environmental obstacles.

A significant factor contributing to the surplus has been the robust revenue growth, bolstered by economic expansion and a strong labor market. However, economist Filipe Garcia noted that this comes at a slightly increased tax burden, as the tax revenue-to-GDP ratio has risen. Continued monitoring of global and domestic factors is essential to sustain fiscal health, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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