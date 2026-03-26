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India's Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026: Empowering Disabled Artists Worldwide

The 5th Global Ability Photography Challenge by Youth4Jobs and Adani GreenXTalks is open to photographers with disabilities worldwide. With significant prizes and global exposure on offer, the competition aims to highlight diverse perspectives and reshape perceptions of disability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:54 IST
India's Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026: Empowering Disabled Artists Worldwide
Open call inviting photographers with disabilities from all over the world (Photo/Adani Group media release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NotJustArt, in collaboration with Adani GreenXTalks, has launched the 5th edition of the Global Ability Photography Challenge (GAPC) 2026. Recognized as India's largest inclusive photography event, the competition invites participants with disabilities from around the world to showcase their unique perspectives through the medium of photography.

Since its inception, GAPC has become a global platform for inclusivity, reaching over 8 million people and attracting more than 50,000 entries from 30 countries. The challenge encourages both amateur and professional photographers with disabilities to share their lived experiences, with past exhibitions held in Japan and Dubai. The initiative strives to bring disability narratives into the mainstream, aiming to broaden representation and alter societal perceptions.

Meera Shenoy, CEO of Youth4Jobs, emphasizes the power of offering a platform to individuals with disabilities, noting that past GAPC winners have inspired through innovation. Jeet Adani of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd expresses enthusiasm for supporting such a creative venture. Prizes include a significant monetary award for top entries, with top 20 showcased in exhibitions, enhancing global visibility for these artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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