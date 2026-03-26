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Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced the temporary closure of Khanda Chowk bridge in Chander Vihar, outer Delhi, from March 26 for repair work. Alternative routes via Mahadev Chowk have been advised for commuters to avoid congestion. The closure will last for seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:44 IST
Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge
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  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police announced on Thursday that the Khanda Chowk bridge, located in the Chander Vihar area of outer Delhi, will be closed temporarily for repairs starting March 26. The closure is expected to last for seven days, affecting commuters in the area.

The bridge, which spans a supplementary drain, requires repair and resurfacing work to be carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Authorities have advised commuters to take alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Commuters travelling from Nilothi towards Vikas Puri are encouraged to use the route via Mahadev Chowk towards Macchi Market and DAV Public School. Travelers headed from Macchi Market in Vikas Puri towards Nilothi or Chander Vihar should follow the Mahadev Chowk route. Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and heed directions from personnel on-site.

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