Left Menu

Deal Anchors Down: Striking Shipbuilders Return to Work

Hundreds of employees at Bath Iron Works, a major U.S. Navy shipbuilding contractor, ended their strike by approving a new four-year collective bargaining agreement. This agreement, ratified by the Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association, takes effect immediately, concluding a labor stoppage amid the U.S. military efforts in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:26 IST
Deal Anchors Down: Striking Shipbuilders Return to Work
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant labor resolution, employees at one of the U.S. Navy's largest shipbuilders have voted to approve a new contract, thus ending a recent strike. The Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association, affiliated with the UAW, ratified the four-year agreement Saturday following intensive union discussions.

Bath Iron Works, known for its 'Bath built is best built' slogan, employs these union members as designers, technicians, and engineers. The strike, which coincided with U.S. military operations in Iran, was significant given the strategic importance of the Bath-built Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, vital to the Navy's fleet.

The strike concluded weeks after a morale-boosting visit from U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who emphasized boosting defense manufacturing. The new agreement takes effect amid the ongoing multiyear contract Bath Iron Works has for constructing several Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

TRENDING

1
Deal Anchors Down: Striking Shipbuilders Return to Work

Deal Anchors Down: Striking Shipbuilders Return to Work

 United States
2
Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions

Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions

 Global
3
Middle East Turmoil: Houthis Fueling the Fire

Middle East Turmoil: Houthis Fueling the Fire

 United Arab Emirates
4
NGT Crackdown: Unraveling Eco-Violations in Dehradun

NGT Crackdown: Unraveling Eco-Violations in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026