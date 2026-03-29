Deal Anchors Down: Striking Shipbuilders Return to Work

In a significant labor resolution, employees at one of the U.S. Navy's largest shipbuilders have voted to approve a new contract, thus ending a recent strike. The Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association, affiliated with the UAW, ratified the four-year agreement Saturday following intensive union discussions.

Bath Iron Works, known for its 'Bath built is best built' slogan, employs these union members as designers, technicians, and engineers. The strike, which coincided with U.S. military operations in Iran, was significant given the strategic importance of the Bath-built Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, vital to the Navy's fleet.

The strike concluded weeks after a morale-boosting visit from U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who emphasized boosting defense manufacturing. The new agreement takes effect amid the ongoing multiyear contract Bath Iron Works has for constructing several Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.