Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions

In a significant escalation of tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched their first missile attack on Israel since the commencement of the Iran war.

This move raises concerns of a potentially broader conflict across the region amid ongoing hostilities, evident as the conflict enters its fifth week without a diplomatic resolution in sight.

While Israel has targeted multiple key sites in Iran, the Houthis emerge as a potential new threat to global shipping, impacting vital maritime routes and exacerbating disruptions to global energy supplies.