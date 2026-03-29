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Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions

The Houthis launched their first missile attack on Israel since the Iran war began, escalating regional tensions. Amid fears of a broader conflict, diplomatic efforts show no immediate breakthroughs as Israel and Iran continue their exchanges. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts global energy supplies, impacting the world economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:27 IST
Escalation of Conflict: Houthis' Missile Strike Heightens Regional Tensions
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In a significant escalation of tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched their first missile attack on Israel since the commencement of the Iran war.

This move raises concerns of a potentially broader conflict across the region amid ongoing hostilities, evident as the conflict enters its fifth week without a diplomatic resolution in sight.

While Israel has targeted multiple key sites in Iran, the Houthis emerge as a potential new threat to global shipping, impacting vital maritime routes and exacerbating disruptions to global energy supplies.

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