Czech Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Factory Arson Linked to Activist Group

Authorities in the Czech Republic have apprehended a fourth suspect connected to the recent arson attack targeting an optics and drones manufacturing facility. The local court decided to hold the suspect in custody, as announced by the police via social media platform X on Saturday.

The attack on March 20, which reportedly caused extensive damage amounting to millions, was claimed by a previously unknown pro-Palestinian activist group. Despite the detainment, the fourth individual has denied any involvement in illegal activities.

The incident's international dimension highlights cooperation between Czech, Egyptian, and U.S. law enforcement officials. The factory is alleged to have ties with Israeli defense initiatives, although formal collaborations remain pending, according to the company.