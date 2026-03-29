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Czech Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Factory Arson Linked to Activist Group

Czech authorities have taken a fourth suspect into custody concerning an arson attack on a factory producing optics and drones. This incident, claimed by a pro-Palestinian activist group, caused significant damage and involves multiple international suspects. Investigations are ongoing as legal proceedings unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 29-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 00:33 IST
Czech Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Factory Arson Linked to Activist Group
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  • Czechia

Authorities in the Czech Republic have apprehended a fourth suspect connected to the recent arson attack targeting an optics and drones manufacturing facility. The local court decided to hold the suspect in custody, as announced by the police via social media platform X on Saturday.

The attack on March 20, which reportedly caused extensive damage amounting to millions, was claimed by a previously unknown pro-Palestinian activist group. Despite the detainment, the fourth individual has denied any involvement in illegal activities.

The incident's international dimension highlights cooperation between Czech, Egyptian, and U.S. law enforcement officials. The factory is alleged to have ties with Israeli defense initiatives, although formal collaborations remain pending, according to the company.

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