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Gruh Sugam Portal Revolutionizes Home Loans for Defense and Government Personnel

The National Housing Bank has launched the Gruh Sugam Portal to streamline home loan access for Defense, Paramilitary, and Government employees. This digital platform eases loan procurement and accelerates financial inclusion, enhancing market transparency and efficiency while eliminating the need for physical bank visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:18 IST
Gruh Sugam Portal Revolutionizes Home Loans for Defense and Government Personnel
National Housing Bank official logo (Photo/National Housing Bank website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Housing Bank (NHB), under the Government of India, has unveiled the Gruh Sugam Portal, aiming to revolutionize the home loan process for Defense and Government employees. This initiative, as announced by the Ministry of Finance, allows personnel to obtain home loans effortlessly from anywhere they are stationed.

By integrating digital platforms, the portal boosts the adoption of high-tech lending and furthers financial inclusion. It offers improved access to housing loans, promoting the mission of affordable home financing for Defense Personnel and Government Workers, who can now apply digitally through their respective departments without visiting banks physically.

Distinguished for its 'Unified Digital Marketplace', the portal enhances transparency and enables quick offer comparisons. Additionally, it features seamless NHB and lending institution integration for streamlined operations, enhanced loan processing efficiency, grievance redressal, and a consumer protection system with an online chat for instant assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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