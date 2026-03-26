Language Controversy at Air Canada: CEO Apologizes Amid Resignation Calls

The CEO of Air Canada, Michael Rousseau, faced backlash and calls for his resignation after issuing an English-only condolence message following a fatal crash at LaGuardia Airport. The message, which included just two French words, led to immediate criticism from politicians and citizens in Quebec, where the airline is headquartered.

Rousseau expressed deep regret for his inability to speak French fluently despite living in a bilingual country. He acknowledged that this has diverted attention from the tragic incident and pledged ongoing efforts to improve his French skills.

The controversy arises amidst sensitive historical relations between Quebec's French-speaking majority and the rest of Canada. Premier François Legault and Prime Minister Mark Carney both criticized Rousseau's handling of the situation, emphasizing the importance of bilingualism in Canadian corporate leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)