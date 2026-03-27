FCC Proposes American Revival for Call Centers

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has introduced proposals aimed at persuading businesses to relocate their call center jobs back to the United States. These recommendations focus on ensuring operators possess proficiency in American Standard English to improve service quality.

In recent decades, numerous U.S. businesses outsourced their call center operations overseas, with nearly 70% employing foreign facilities. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr highlighted the need for call centers to be domestically based to provide clear communication and service.

The FCC's Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) seeks public input on strategies to encourage call center reshoring, enhance customer service, and tackle illegal robocall scams. Proposals include empowering customers to request U.S.-based assistance for sensitive information and increased transparency regarding call center locations.