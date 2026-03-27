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Vanished Vessels: Aid Boats to Cuba Missing

Two boats carrying much-needed humanitarian aid to Cuba have been declared missing by Mexico's navy. Scheduled to arrive in Havana earlier this week, the vessels have not made any communication or confirmed their arrival, raising concerns about their whereabouts and the aid they carry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 05:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 05:44 IST
Vanished Vessels: Aid Boats to Cuba Missing
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In a worrisome development, Mexico's navy announced on Thursday that two boats loaded with humanitarian aid bound for Cuba have disappeared. These boats were expected to arrive in Havana between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the navy's statement, no communication or confirmation of arrival has been received, prompting concern over their missing status. The situation highlights potential risks in delivering essential aid in international waters.

Efforts to locate the vessels continue, as questions arise about the safety of aid deliveries and the implications for urgently needed assistance expected by the Cuban populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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