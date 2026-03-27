Tensions Surge: Airstrike Hits Beirut Suburb
A building in Beirut's southern suburbs was targeted by an airstrike involving three missiles. This comes amid an ongoing conflict initiated by Israel against Hezbollah, following an attack by the group on March 2. The violence stems from Hezbollah's retaliation for Iran's supreme leader's assassination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-03-2026 06:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 06:02 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An airstrike involving three missiles struck a building in Beirut's southern suburbs early Friday, according to security sources.
While details remain scarce, the strike is part of an escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The hostilities erupted after Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel on March 2.
Hezbollah claims its actions were a response to the assassination of Iran's supreme leader, adding a complex layer to the growing regional tensions.
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