Humanitarian Aid Sailboats Missing on Journey to Cuba

Mexico's navy has launched a search-and-rescue mission in the Caribbean following the disappearance of two sailboats en route to Cuba with humanitarian aid. The vessels, which departed from Isla Mujeres on March 20, were due in Havana by March 25 but have not been heard from since.

These boats are part of the 'Nuestra America Convoy,' a grassroots initiative aimed at alleviating Cuba's prolonged power outages and ongoing economic difficulties. Despite another boat from the convoy successfully reaching Havana, there has been no contact from the missing vessels.

The Mexican navy has engaged with international maritime rescue centers and diplomatic representatives from Poland, France, Cuba, and the U.S. to aid in the search for the nine crew members of varying nationalities aboard. Representatives of the convoy have yet to provide further details regarding the situation.