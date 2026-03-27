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Ultraviolette's Electrifying Expansion in Karnataka

Ultraviolette Automotive plans to invest Rs 200 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity in Karnataka. The company's five-year plan includes setting up a new plant with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh units. A Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government underscores Ultraviolette's commitment to the region and India's electric mobility sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:34 IST
Ultraviolette's Electrifying Expansion in Karnataka
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Ultraviolette Automotive has announced a Rs 200 crore investment in the first phase of its capacity expansion in Karnataka. The electric motorcycle maker revealed the investment plan, targeting a five-year timeline to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the state. The expansion will include a new plant capable of producing 1.5 lakh units annually in its second phase, though the funds for this phase remain undecided at this stage.

The announcement was made during the 'Invest Karnataka' Conclave in Bengaluru, with Ultraviolette sealing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government. CEO and co-founder Narayan Subramaniam highlighted the state's strategic importance to Ultraviolette, citing Karnataka's advanced electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and supportive policies.

Currently, Ultraviolette operates with an annual production capacity accommodating up to 50,000 units. The expansion would significantly enhance this capacity, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to boosting India's electric mobility sector. The state's access to engineering talent, supplier networks, and proximity to industrial hubs were noted as key advantages by CTO and co-founder Niraj Rajmohan.

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