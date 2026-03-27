China Commits $1.1M to Boost WTO Support for LDCs and Trade Capacity

China has reinforced its role as a key supporter of global trade development, pledging USD 1.1 million (approximately CHF 900,000) for 2026 to strengthen World Trade Organization (WTO) programmes aimed at integrating least developed countries (LDCs) into the global economy.

The funding was formalised through two memoranda of understanding signed on 25 March in Yaoundé by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, underscoring Beijing’s continued commitment to multilateral trade cooperation amid global economic uncertainty.

Dual Funding Stream Targets Capacity and Integration

China’s contribution is split across two key WTO mechanisms:

USD 600,000 allocated to the China Programme (LDCs and Accessions Programme)

USD 500,000 directed to the WTO Global Trust Fund

Together, these funds aim to strengthen technical capacity, enhance participation in WTO processes, and support the accession of new members—particularly among the world’s poorest economies.

Strengthening LDC Integration Through the China Programme

Launched in 2011 under the WTO’s Aid for Trade initiative, the China Programme is a flagship platform for supporting LDCs in navigating the complexities of global trade.

The programme finances a wide range of initiatives, including:

Internship programmes at the WTO

Round tables on WTO accessions

Increased participation of LDCs in WTO meetings

South-South cooperation and dialogue on development

Workshops following Trade Policy Reviews

Experience-sharing platforms among LDCs

Capacity-building on emerging issues such as digital trade and artificial intelligence

It has also enabled LDC officials to participate in high-level WTO ministerial conferences—critical for ensuring their voices are represented in global trade negotiations.

Boosting Technical Assistance Through the Global Trust Fund

The second tranche of funding will support the WTO’s Global Trust Fund, a central pillar of its development agenda.

The fund finances technical assistance across a broad spectrum of areas, including:

Trade negotiations and policy formulation

Agriculture and market access

Standards and regulatory frameworks

Digital trade readiness

Internship and training programmes

Since its establishment in 2001, the Global Trust Fund has delivered thousands of training activities worldwide, with over 13,000 participants trained in 2025 alone.

WTO Praises “Timely Support” Amid Resource Constraints

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomed China’s contribution, highlighting its importance at a time when technical assistance programmes face funding pressures.

“The renewal of the China Programme underscores its commitment to facilitating the integration of LDCs into the WTO and global trade,” she said.

She also noted that the flexible funding for the Global Trust Fund would help address critical but underfunded needs, enabling developing countries to better leverage trade for economic growth.

China Emphasises South-South Cooperation

Minister Wang Wentao framed the contribution as part of China’s broader Global Development Initiative and its commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation.

“The China Programme is a successful practice… demonstrating our firm support to the WTO with concrete actions,” Wang said.

He added that China aims to enhance the quality and effectiveness of the programme while working with WTO members to create more development opportunities.

Long-Term Commitment to Trade Development

China’s latest pledge builds on a sustained track record of support for WTO development initiatives:

More than USD 11 million contributed since 2008

Continued annual review and renewal of the China Programme

Second consecutive year contributing to the Global Trust Fund

This long-term engagement highlights China’s strategic interest in promoting a more inclusive and development-oriented multilateral trading system.

A Critical Moment for Inclusive Global Trade

The contribution comes as developing countries face increasing challenges in accessing global markets, including:

Complex regulatory requirements

Limited institutional capacity

Digital transformation gaps

Rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties

By investing in both capacity-building and institutional support, China’s funding is expected to help LDCs:

Participate more effectively in WTO negotiations

Improve compliance with international trade rules

Expand access to global markets

Build resilience in evolving trade environments

Reinforcing the Multilateral Trading System

At a time when global trade is under strain from fragmentation and shifting alliances, the renewed funding sends a strong signal of support for the rules-based multilateral trading system.

Through targeted investments in LDC integration and technical assistance, China and the WTO aim to ensure that the benefits of global trade are more widely shared—particularly among the world’s most vulnerable economies.