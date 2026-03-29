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Controversy Over Forest Guards' Deployment For Assam Elections

Former bureaucrats and wildlife experts urge the Assam government to retract its directive of deploying 1,600 Assam Forest Protection Force personnel for election duties, arguing it violates environmental protection laws and a Supreme Court order. They stress the importance of safeguarding forest areas during polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:18 IST
Controversy Over Forest Guards' Deployment For Assam Elections
  • Country:
  • India

A group of former bureaucrats and wildlife conservationists has publicly challenged a directive issued by the Assam government's environment department. The controversial order demands the deployment of approximately 1,600 Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) personnel to assist with the state's upcoming elections.

In an open letter, several officials argue that such a deployment would severely undermine the protection of forests and wildlife. According to them, this move contradicts established legal and administrative norms, with explicit guidelines from the Election Commission of India (ECI) barring territorial forest forces, including senior Indian Forest Service officers, from election duties.

The letter, penned by Prakriti Srivastava, a former principal chief conservator of forests in Kerala, and co-signed by other distinguished figures, references a 2024 Supreme Court order safeguarding forest officials from election-related tasks. They call for urgent attention to ensure law enforcement does not encroach on conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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