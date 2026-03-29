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Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peace in West Asia Amidst Economic Turmoil

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti prays for Iran's victory in the West Asia conflict, urging for the war's end to restore stability and control inflation. She criticized the National Conference and BJP for not addressing issues in Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for administrative restructuring post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:09 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peace in West Asia Amidst Economic Turmoil
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed her prayers for Iran's success in the ongoing West Asia conflict during a party rally in Hiranagar, Kathua district. She highlighted the urgency of ending the war to restore global stability and curb the 'escalating' inflation.

Mufti criticized both the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP-led Centre for failing to address the people's problems. She emphasized the historical ties between Iran and India and condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel before the conflict.

In response to economic and employment challenges, Mufti welcomed Kavel Jarotia, a former Congress district general secretary, to the PDP. She called for new administrative divisions in J-K to address citizens' disempowerment post-Article 370 abrogation.

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