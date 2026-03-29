Harrowing Ordeal: Nurse Kidnapped and Assaulted in Haryana

A young nurse from Punjab endured a horrifying ordeal after being kidnapped and repeatedly raped by a truck driver. The incident unfolded over several days in Haryana's Nuh district, say police.

The victim was also pressured to convert her religion under threats of death. The accused, Zaheer, allegedly filmed the assaults and used the footage to extort approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

After her daring escape, the nurse reported the crime to the authorities, leading to Zaheer's arrest on serious charges, including rape and blackmail. The investigation continues as legal proceedings begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)