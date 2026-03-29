Counter Terrorism Officers Aid Investigation in Derby Car Attack
Following a car incident in Derby, British counter terrorism officers assist in investigations. The driver, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, caused injuries to seven pedestrians. While not considered a terrorist act, authorities emphasize the commonality of counter-terrorism involvement in thorough probes of this nature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:18 IST
British counter terrorism officers are collaborating with Derby police following a car incident that left seven pedestrians injured.
The suspect, a 36-year-old, was swiftly apprehended and faces charges including attempted murder. Authorities stress that this incident is isolated and not terrorism-related.
Despite the nature of the crime, police reassure the public about their safety and confirm ongoing investigations with the aid of counter terrorism units as a precautionary measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)