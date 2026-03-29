Counter Terrorism Officers Aid Investigation in Derby Car Attack

British counter terrorism officers are collaborating with Derby police following a car incident that left seven pedestrians injured.

The suspect, a 36-year-old, was swiftly apprehended and faces charges including attempted murder. Authorities stress that this incident is isolated and not terrorism-related.

Despite the nature of the crime, police reassure the public about their safety and confirm ongoing investigations with the aid of counter terrorism units as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)