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Counter Terrorism Officers Aid Investigation in Derby Car Attack

Following a car incident in Derby, British counter terrorism officers assist in investigations. The driver, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, caused injuries to seven pedestrians. While not considered a terrorist act, authorities emphasize the commonality of counter-terrorism involvement in thorough probes of this nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:18 IST
Counter Terrorism Officers Aid Investigation in Derby Car Attack
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British counter terrorism officers are collaborating with Derby police following a car incident that left seven pedestrians injured.

The suspect, a 36-year-old, was swiftly apprehended and faces charges including attempted murder. Authorities stress that this incident is isolated and not terrorism-related.

Despite the nature of the crime, police reassure the public about their safety and confirm ongoing investigations with the aid of counter terrorism units as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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