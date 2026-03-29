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West Bengal's Administrative Shake-Up: Ensuring Fairness Before Elections

The Election Commission has ordered a significant reshuffle of 83 block development officers and assistant returning officers across 18 districts in West Bengal. This move aims to maintain administrative neutrality ahead of upcoming elections, amidst tensions between the state government and the Centre over the officials' transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:13 IST
West Bengal's Administrative Shake-Up: Ensuring Fairness Before Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has executed a significant reshuffle involving 83 block development officers and assistant returning officers across 18 districts in West Bengal. The transfers include key regions such as Dinhata-II in Cooch Behar, Diamond Harbour-I and II, and areas in South 24 Parganas.

These changes affect a wide array of districts, including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, both Dinajpur districts, and others like Murshidabad and Purulia. This directive, issued from the commission's New Delhi office, aims to promote administrative neutrality and level the playing field ahead of upcoming elections.

The move has sparked tension between the state administration and the central government, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that the reshuffles are politically motivated. However, officials assert that such actions are standard protocols to preclude local influences on the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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