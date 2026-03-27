Middle East Conflict Fuels European Stock Volatility

European shares experienced a notable drop on Friday, as investor anxiety over the escalating Middle East conflict heightened inflation concerns and obscured global economic growth prospects.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.8% to 576.34 points by 0929 GMT. Media stocks led the decline, with CTS Eventim shares taking a hit after a disappointing outlook.

Ongoing volatility marked the week, with discussions around extending the Strait of Hormuz deadline keeping markets wary. Meanwhile, interest rate hike predictions rose on inflation fear, particularly impacting German bond yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)