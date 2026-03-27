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Middle East Conflict Fuels European Stock Volatility

European shares saw a sharp decline on Friday due to concerns over the Middle East conflict impacting inflation and global growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped, with media stocks leading the losses. Interest rate hike expectations rose as private sector growth weakened, especially in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:33 IST
Middle East Conflict Fuels European Stock Volatility
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European shares experienced a notable drop on Friday, as investor anxiety over the escalating Middle East conflict heightened inflation concerns and obscured global economic growth prospects.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.8% to 576.34 points by 0929 GMT. Media stocks led the decline, with CTS Eventim shares taking a hit after a disappointing outlook.

Ongoing volatility marked the week, with discussions around extending the Strait of Hormuz deadline keeping markets wary. Meanwhile, interest rate hike predictions rose on inflation fear, particularly impacting German bond yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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