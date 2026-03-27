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NIA Inauguration Poised to Transform Aviation and Economy in NCR

The Noida International Airport, inaugurated by PM Modi, is anticipated to enhance commerce and connectivity in the NCR. This greenfield airport project, operated by YIAPL, aims to be a global aviation hub with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers, eventually expanding to 70 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:27 IST
NIA Inauguration Poised to Transform Aviation and Economy in NCR
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On Saturday, the eagerly anticipated Noida International Airport (NIA) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone for the national capital region's aviation infrastructure. Designed to bolster India's quest for global aviation hub status, NIA is located in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Commencing with an initial capacity to accommodate 12 million passengers per annum, the project will expand to handle up to 70 million passengers upon full development. The completion of Phase I, achieved with an investment of approximately Rs 11,200 crore, is expected to alleviate congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Operated by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd under Zurich Airport International AG's partnership, the airport features state-of-the-art systems and boasts a cultural architectural design inspired by local heritage. The NIA promises to be a game changer for Uttar Pradesh's economy, impacting agriculture, industry, and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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