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Dronacharya Awardee Coach Ramesh Nagapuri Cleared of Doping Complicity

The NADA's Anti-Doping Appeal Panel has revoked the provisional suspension of Dronacharya Awardee coach Ramesh Nagapuri. Accused of complicity in a doping case involving two athletes, Nagapuri's suspension was initially imposed in 2022 under Article 2.9 of the Anti-Doping Rules. His lawyer announced the panel's decision to revoke the suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:19 IST
Dronacharya Awardee Coach Ramesh Nagapuri Cleared of Doping Complicity
  • Country:
  • India

The National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Appeal Panel has overturned the provisional suspension of Dronacharya Awardee Coach Ramesh Nagapuri, restoring his standing in the athletics community.

Initially accused of complicity in a doping offense, Nagapuri faced allegations of helping two athletes evade dope tests at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Hyderabad.

The decision, announced by his counsel Parth Goswami, marks a significant turn in a case that has been closely followed due to Nagapuri's prestigious reputation and previous accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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