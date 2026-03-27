Dronacharya Awardee Coach Ramesh Nagapuri Cleared of Doping Complicity

The National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Anti-Doping Appeal Panel has overturned the provisional suspension of Dronacharya Awardee Coach Ramesh Nagapuri, restoring his standing in the athletics community.

Initially accused of complicity in a doping offense, Nagapuri faced allegations of helping two athletes evade dope tests at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Hyderabad.

The decision, announced by his counsel Parth Goswami, marks a significant turn in a case that has been closely followed due to Nagapuri's prestigious reputation and previous accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)