Jammu and Kashmir Achieves Milestone with Over 31,000 Houses Completed Under PMAY
The Jammu and Kashmir government reported the completion of over 31,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A total of 39,153 houses were sanctioned, with construction delays due to beneficiary constraints. The government is addressing financial challenges with interest-free loans to facilitate project completion.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a significant achievement in its housing initiative, saying it has completed over 31,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana since the program's inception.
Out of 39,153 houses sanctioned under the scheme's beneficiary-led construction vertical, 7,980 units remain under construction, highlighting challenges faced by beneficiaries. The mission aims to complete these homes by September 2026.
To counter financial constraints, the government is offering interest-free loans to beneficiaries to facilitate the timely completion of houses, addressing rising construction costs and other related issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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