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Investment Stalemate: French Firm Faces Hurdles in Rajasthan

Congress leaders criticize the BJP-led Rajasthan government over a French envoy's letter highlighting challenges faced by a company in securing land for a project. Despite agreements made during the Rising Rajasthan summit, the firm encounters difficulties due to bureaucratic delays, raising concerns over the state's investment climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:29 IST
Investment Stalemate: French Firm Faces Hurdles in Rajasthan
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In a recent development, Congress leaders Govind Singh Dotasra and Tikaram Jully launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Rajasthan. The criticism comes in light of a letter from French Ambassador Thierry Mathou addressing the difficulties faced by a firm in acquiring land for a proposed project.

Despite successful discussions at the Rising Rajasthan investment summit in 2024, the French company, Soufflet Malt India, struggles to secure land due to bureaucratic hurdles. Dotasra, taking to social media, alleged that the system forces investors into unnecessary procedures, promoting vested interests over genuine investor facilitation.

Opposition leader Tikaram Jully expressed concerns that such inefficiencies could deter further investment in the state. He emphasized that while the government focuses on publicity, the ground reality reflects inadequate support for investors, which might ultimately harm Rajasthan's economic prospects.

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