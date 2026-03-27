Haryana's Fuel Crisis: Kumari Selja Criticizes BJP Government
Congress MP Kumari Selja slams the BJP government in Haryana for mishandling LPG, PNG, and diesel supplies. She highlights issues with mandatory PNG implementation, LPG shortages, and diesel supply problems affecting residents and farmers, urging the government for prompt action and better management.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Kumari Selja, a Congress leader and Member of Parliament, has launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government in Haryana over a fuel crisis impacting LPG, PNG, and diesel supplies.
Selja accused the government of creating hardships by mandating PNG without sufficient planning, forcing many households to relinquish LPG connections, but failing to deliver PNG connections promptly.
Additionally, she highlighted a reported diesel shortage impacting farmers during the wheat harvest, urging immediate government intervention to stabilize supply chains and curb black marketing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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