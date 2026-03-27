Haryana's Fuel Crisis: Kumari Selja Criticizes BJP Government

Kumari Selja, a Congress leader and Member of Parliament, has launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government in Haryana over a fuel crisis impacting LPG, PNG, and diesel supplies.

Selja accused the government of creating hardships by mandating PNG without sufficient planning, forcing many households to relinquish LPG connections, but failing to deliver PNG connections promptly.

Additionally, she highlighted a reported diesel shortage impacting farmers during the wheat harvest, urging immediate government intervention to stabilize supply chains and curb black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)