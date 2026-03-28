Congress Leader Alleges Massive Corruption in Assam's BJP Government

In a stinging rebuke, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Assam, accusing it of unprecedented levels of corruption. Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the entire state ministry, along with their families, is embroiled in corrupt practices.

Shivakumar questioned the BJP's earlier corruption allegations against current Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who defected from Congress in 2015. "How did the corruption charges vanish when he joined BJP?" he asked, highlighting a perceived double standard, and likening Sarma's transformation to a cleansing process.

As elections approach, Shivakumar expressed confidence that the people of Assam are eager for change, claiming that the Congress party unites people while the BJP divides them. He dismissed BJP's allegations against Congress leaders, asserting they are underpinned by fear and desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)