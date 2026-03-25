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E-commerce Delivery Video Sparks Mystery in Chandigarh

A viral, unverified video showing an allegedly disoriented e-commerce delivery executive in Chandigarh has gained significant attention online. The video depicts the person standing motionless with a delivery bag outside a residence. Local police, however, report no complaints, inability to verify the video's authenticity, and released the involved individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:43 IST
E-commerce Delivery Video Sparks Mystery in Chandigarh
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A controversial video showing a delivery executive seemingly disoriented in Chandigarh has been making rounds on social media. Witnesses allege the man stood motionless for over two hours with a bidi in his mouth, sparking speculation on his condition.

The video, purportedly from Sector 33, has not been independently verified. Authorities at Sector 34 Police Station remark that an individual matching the description was detained but did not test positive for intoxication. No complaints were reported by local residents.

Inspector Satinder acknowledged that a 27-year-old man was taken into custody for suspicious behavior. Following a medical exam revealing no substance abuse, he was released on bail. The authenticity of the viral video remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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