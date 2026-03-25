U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Immigration Detention Policy

The U.S. appeals court has endorsed the Trump administration's policy of mandatory detention without bond for individuals arrested during immigration crackdowns. This ruling is set to influence numerous cases in Minnesota and other states within the 8th Circuit's jurisdiction.

In a 2-1 decision, the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supported the policy, marking the second instance of a regional appeals court doing so. This comes despite hundreds of lower-court judges having previously declared the policy unlawful.

This decision has significant implications, especially for those involved in over 400 lawsuits in Minnesota alone, pushing back against alleged wrongful detention during "Operation Metro Surge." Meanwhile, Trump's administration pursues appeals in other circuits that have rejected similar policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)