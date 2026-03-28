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Maldivian Airlines Eyes India for Tourism Boost

Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, is looking to expand its operations in India to attract more Indian tourists. With 1.3 lakh Indian tourists visiting the Maldives last year, the airline plans to increase flights and engage with tour operators. The Maldives seeks to promote both inbound and outbound tourism with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:31 IST
Maldivian Airlines Eyes India for Tourism Boost
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Maldivian, the national carrier of the Maldives, is on a mission to expand its presence in the Indian market. The airline aims to attract around 200,000 Indian tourists, as disclosed during a press interaction marking 18 years of its service in India.

Despite a temporary diplomatic strain after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, relations have remained robust. Ibrahim Iyas, Managing Director of Maldivian, highlighted the strong ties, noting India as the Maldives' biggest trade partner. The carrier currently operates five flights weekly from key Indian cities Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Ahmed Shafeeu, Chairman of Island Aviation Services, pointed out strategic engagements with tour operators to enhance tourism, offering affordable 'guesthouse tourism'. The Maldives is keen to promote itself as a value-for-money destination, while also boosting trade with India, expecting exports to rise with the operational Vizhinjam port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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