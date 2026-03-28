Tragic Drowning in Vijay Nagar Highlights Open Drain Hazards
A 34-year-old labourer named Wasim drowned in an open drain in an inebriated state in Vijay Nagar. The incident occurred near Labour Chowk when Wasim lost his balance and fell. Local police and residents retrieved his body, and he was declared dead at the hospital. A post-mortem is underway.
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- India
A tragic accident took place on Friday night in Vijay Nagar, where a 34-year-old labourer named Wasim lost his life. Wasim, reportedly in an inebriated state, fell into an open drain near Labour Chowk after losing balance, as confirmed by the police.
Wasim, a native of Chandausi in Moradabad, was residing in Mawai village. Local police, along with residents, managed to retrieve his body from the drain. After being transferred to the district government hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by medical staff.
Preliminary investigations led by Vijay Nagar SHO Dharampal Singh reinforced that Wasim was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while concerns over open drain safety have been rekindled in the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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