Tragic Drowning in Vijay Nagar Highlights Open Drain Hazards

A tragic accident took place on Friday night in Vijay Nagar, where a 34-year-old labourer named Wasim lost his life. Wasim, reportedly in an inebriated state, fell into an open drain near Labour Chowk after losing balance, as confirmed by the police.

Wasim, a native of Chandausi in Moradabad, was residing in Mawai village. Local police, along with residents, managed to retrieve his body from the drain. After being transferred to the district government hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by medical staff.

Preliminary investigations led by Vijay Nagar SHO Dharampal Singh reinforced that Wasim was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while concerns over open drain safety have been rekindled in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)