Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Drug Menace: A United Front
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha orders an extensive crackdown on drug smuggling networks targeting the region's youth. A high-level meeting pushed for 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', emphasizing a multi-pronged approach combining enforcement, prevention, and social engagement. Authorities aim to involve communities and integrate educational deterrents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a significant offensive against drug smuggling networks targeting youths.
At a meeting reviewing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', he insisted on a holistic government approach entailing strict enforcement and preventive strategies to eliminate drug addiction.
Sinha urges community involvement and educational measures to counter drug abuse, fostering a united response across sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)