Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Drug Menace: A United Front

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a significant offensive against drug smuggling networks targeting youths.

At a meeting reviewing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', he insisted on a holistic government approach entailing strict enforcement and preventive strategies to eliminate drug addiction.

Sinha urges community involvement and educational measures to counter drug abuse, fostering a united response across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)