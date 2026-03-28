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Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Drug Menace: A United Front

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha orders an extensive crackdown on drug smuggling networks targeting the region's youth. A high-level meeting pushed for 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', emphasizing a multi-pronged approach combining enforcement, prevention, and social engagement. Authorities aim to involve communities and integrate educational deterrents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:20 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Fight Against Drug Menace: A United Front
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Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a significant offensive against drug smuggling networks targeting youths.

At a meeting reviewing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', he insisted on a holistic government approach entailing strict enforcement and preventive strategies to eliminate drug addiction.

Sinha urges community involvement and educational measures to counter drug abuse, fostering a united response across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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