Kimi Antonelli's Steady Lap Dominates Japanese F1 Qualifying

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli made a significant mark at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix by securing pole position through an impressive "banker lap."

The 19-year-old astonished onlookers by completing his first attempt in the final qualifying phase in just one minute 28.778 seconds despite a lock-up on his second attempt.

His calculated approach resulted in a 0.298-second lead over teammate George Russell, displaying commendable composure and skill, as noted by Mercedes' team chief Toto Wolff.

(With inputs from agencies.)