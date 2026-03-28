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Kimi Antonelli's Steady Lap Dominates Japanese F1 Qualifying

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli secured pole position at the Japanese F1 Grand Prix with a swift "banker lap". The 19-year-old's time of 1:28.778 was enough to keep teammate George Russell at bay. Antonelli aims for victory at the famed Suzuka circuit, embodying calm under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:22 IST
Kimi Antonelli's Steady Lap Dominates Japanese F1 Qualifying

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli made a significant mark at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix by securing pole position through an impressive "banker lap."

The 19-year-old astonished onlookers by completing his first attempt in the final qualifying phase in just one minute 28.778 seconds despite a lock-up on his second attempt.

His calculated approach resulted in a 0.298-second lead over teammate George Russell, displaying commendable composure and skill, as noted by Mercedes' team chief Toto Wolff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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