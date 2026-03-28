Ashok Kumar Panda Tapped for Top Role at SAIL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended Ashok Kumar Panda for the top position at Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). Panda currently serves as Director (Finance) at SAIL and was selected from a pool of ten candidates vying for the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) role.

The current CMD, Amarendu Prakash, will vacate the position on April 2, 2026, after assuming office in May 2023. Panda's recommendation is a significant step as his experience in finance, with over three decades in the field, positions him as a strong leader for SAIL.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is yet to give final approval. Other candidates interviewed include senior employees from SAIL and notable executives from related sectors. Panda's career began with SAIL as a Management Trainee after earning a B.E. in Electrical Engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)