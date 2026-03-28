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E-Commerce Moratorium Debate: WTO's Crucial Crossroad

At the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference in Cameroon, a significant divide has emerged over the e-commerce moratorium on customs duties. While the US pushes for a permanent extension, India and other developing nations oppose it due to potential revenue losses. A temporary compromise of 2-4 years is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:06 IST
E-Commerce Moratorium Debate: WTO's Crucial Crossroad
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Organization's 14th Ministerial Conference is currently underway in Yaounde, Cameroon, highlighting a significant divide among member nations concerning the e-commerce moratorium on customs duties. Led by the US, the push for a permanent extension of the moratorium has met with notable resistance from India and several developing countries, who argue that it poses potential revenue losses and policy restrictions.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a temporary compromise extending the moratorium for two to four years is emerging as the most feasible outcome. Meanwhile, the conference's discussions, encompassing multiple tracks such as fisheries subsidies, investment facilitation, e-commerce, and agriculture, are exposing deeper fractures and tensions within the organization.

Pressure mounts on New Delhi as small-group 'green room' meetings take place regarding China's Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) pact. Ajay Srivastava, GTRI Founder, indicates that India is wary not just of the pact but of the broader trend it sets for plurilateral agreements, which may ultimately reshape the WTO's multilateral framework. The outcome of this conference might either conclude with a modest compromise or further unravel disputes, especially around digital trade and plurilateral agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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