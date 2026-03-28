Noida International Airport: A New Era for Uttar Pradesh's Development
The inauguration of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant milestone for the state's development. The project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to enhance industry, trade, and tourism, offering new economic opportunities and transforming the state's infrastructure landscape under the BJP government.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh took a significant step toward development with the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, lauded as a hallmark of progress and global prospects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The airport, which represents an investment of around Rs 11,200 crore, was opened by Modi alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and key officials.
BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized that the Jewar International Airport is not just an infrastructure project but a historic milestone for western UP's future and India's economic vision. It is expected to open avenues for industry, trade, tourism, investments, and employment, especially benefiting areas like Noida and Greater Noida.
Infrastructure development, such as rapid rail and metro networks, continues to outline the region's growth framework. The airport is projected to be a major hub, attracting investment and halting job-related migration. With 100% foreign direct investment, the project fulfills a longstanding dream of Modi and Adityanath, said Arun Vir Singh, former CEO of the implementing agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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