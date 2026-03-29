Union Triumph: Bath Iron Works Employees Approve New Contract

Hundreds of workers at Bath Iron Works, a key contractor for the US Navy, voted to end a weeklong strike by approving a historic contract deal. The agreement was passed following extensive negotiations that resolved several differences between the shipyard and its union.

The Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association, affiliated with the UAW, confirmed the ratification of the four-year collective bargaining agreement. While not all union goals were realized, the deal includes improvements for workers, thereby strengthening future negotiations, according to the union.

The strike took place amidst a significant defense manufacturing push and during the US war effort in Iran. Production schedules, including that of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, were a concern but have been resumed with the agreement now in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)