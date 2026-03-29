Sabalenka Clinches 'Sunshine Double' with Miami Open Victory

Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in tennis history by claiming the esteemed 'Sunshine Double' with a hard-fought victory over Coco Gauff in the Miami Open final. The world number one exhibited commanding performance, taking the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, and becoming the fifth woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells and Miami titles.

In a rematch of the 2025 French Open final, Sabalenka's assertive gameplay was on display as she capitalized on her serve, winning 73% of her first-serve points while only facing two break points. Her triumph in Miami places her alongside champions like Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, and Steffi Graf, who have etched their names into the 'Sunshine Double' legacy.

Sabalenka's impressive form continues as she improves to a 23-1 record for the year, following her only loss in the Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina. During the trophy ceremony, Sabalenka praised Gauff, acknowledging their fierce rivalry and mutual drive to enhance their respective games.