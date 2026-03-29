Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Middle East as Houthi Rebels Launch Missiles

Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, launched missiles towards Israel amid escalating Middle East tensions. Over 2,500 US Marines have been deployed to the region, while Pakistan coordinates regional talks to resolve the conflict. The strife threatens global oil supply chains, with thousands already deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 03:48 IST
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as Houthi Rebels Launch Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for launching missiles at Israel, fueling an already volatile situation. The anticipated fallout threatens global oil supply chains and could further disrupt global trade.

The conflict has prompted the deployment of over 2,500 US Marines and heightened diplomatic efforts, with Pakistan set to host key regional talks involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. The aim is to explore potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of tension, affecting oil and natural gas supplies worldwide. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford's maintenance and future positioning could complicate US military strategies in the region amid increased threats from the Houthis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jorge Martin's Stunning Triumph in U.S. MotoGP Sprint

Jorge Martin's Stunning Triumph in U.S. MotoGP Sprint

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Stability

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Stability

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Aluminium Bahrain Facilities Targeted in Iranian Attack

Tensions Rise as Aluminium Bahrain Facilities Targeted in Iranian Attack

 Global
4
Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies Amid Growing Dissent

Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies Amid Growing Dissen...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026