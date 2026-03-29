Tensions Escalate in Middle East as Houthi Rebels Launch Missiles

In a significant escalation of Middle East tensions, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for launching missiles at Israel, fueling an already volatile situation. The anticipated fallout threatens global oil supply chains and could further disrupt global trade.

The conflict has prompted the deployment of over 2,500 US Marines and heightened diplomatic efforts, with Pakistan set to host key regional talks involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. The aim is to explore potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of tension, affecting oil and natural gas supplies worldwide. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford's maintenance and future positioning could complicate US military strategies in the region amid increased threats from the Houthis.

(With inputs from agencies.)