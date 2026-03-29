JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll as Republican Presidential Hopeful
Vice President JD Vance has emerged as the leading contender in the Conservative Political Action Conference's straw poll for the next Republican presidential nominee, receiving 53% of votes. Marco Rubio came in second with 35%. The poll provides insight into Republican energy and preferences ahead of the 2028 election.
Vice President JD Vance has solidified his position as a favorite for the Republican presidential nomination after leading a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.
Garnering 53% of the vote from over 1,600 attendees, Vance emerged as the top choice, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio trailing at 35%.
The event, known for its focus on conservative policy and strategy, acts as a barometer for the party's priorities and potential candidates for the 2028 presidential race.
While the CPAC poll is not necessarily indicative of final outcomes, it highlights where enthusiasm lies within former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement.
Vance's emphasis on Christian values resonates with attendees, such as Paul Empson from Fort Worth, who praised Vance's sincerity and religious devotion.
Meanwhile, Rubio's increased prominence as Secretary of State has raised his profile, with supporters like James Schaare and Carol Kurpiel voicing strong approval for his leadership qualities.
Both Vance and Rubio have expressed views aligning closely with Trump's policies, capturing the attention of conservative activists looking for a dynamic leadership duo.
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