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Smoothing Skies: Aviation Ministry's Battle Against West Asia Conflict Costs

The civil aviation ministry is strategizing to mitigate the effects of the West Asia conflict on airlines, focusing on tax reductions for jet fuel. Operational costs are rising due to oil prices and airspace restrictions. Discussions with state governments and aviation bodies aim to alleviate these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:26 IST
Smoothing Skies: Aviation Ministry's Battle Against West Asia Conflict Costs
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The civil aviation ministry is devising strategies to cushion the blow from the West Asia conflict on airlines, focusing on reducing jet fuel taxes. Increased operational costs, stemming from escalating oil prices and airspace limitations, are prompting urgent action.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is in talks with state governments about potential tax cuts. Currently, the VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) ranges significantly, from 25% in Delhi to just 1% in Uttar Pradesh.

Further complicating matters, airlines have reduced flights to West Asia and are facing longer routes to Europe and North America due to airspace restrictions, leading to higher fuel consumption. Meanwhile, the government has adjusted excise duties on petrol, diesel, and ATF to manage domestic availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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