India's Strategic Energy Maneuvers Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India's government is taking robust action to ensure the stability of vital energy sectors. This includes continuous monitoring and strategic responses aimed at maintaining seamless energy supplies, protecting maritime activities, and supporting Indian citizens in affected regions.

Notably, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has outlined key initiatives in response to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. These steps, announced as of March 29, 2026, highlight the proactive measures to secure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG nationwide.

High-capacity refinery operations and sufficient crude inventories exemplify India's preparedness. Refineries have escalated domestic LPG production to cater to local demand, while excise duties on petrol and diesel have been slashed by Rs 10 per litre, ensuring accessibility across retail outlets.

To prioritize local supply, the government has imposed an export levy on diesel and aviation turbine fuel. Despite isolated incidents of panic buying due to rumors, authorities assure ample petrol and diesel stocks across the country.

The public is advised against misinformation, with enhanced supplies directed toward critical users like CNG transport and D-PNG customers. Meanwhile, City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been prompted to extend PNG connections to various commercial institutions to mitigate LPG scarcity concerns.

Efforts to bolster India's energy resilience include additional LNG cargo imports and optimized Regasified LNG (RLNG) supplies. The government is urging industrial consumers, including fertilizer plants, to report excess spot requirements for gas marketing firms to address promptly.

As part of a broader strategy to ease the transition from LPG to PNG, states are offered a ten percent increased allocation of commercial LPG, contingent upon their facilitation of CGD network expansion. Recommendations for additional allocations have been made for progressive states actively engaging in these reforms. Furthermore, directives have been issued for CGD companies to expedite PNG connections to educational and community facilities within five days where feasible infrastructure exists.

The Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways has introduced a streamlined approval process for CGD infrastructure development, temporarily reducing procedural timelines to expedite projects. Concurrently, a new order aimed at simplifying pipeline and facility expansions under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 seeks to alleviate approval delays and foster faster development of natural gas infrastructure.

Across March, more than 2.9 lakh gas connections—including domestic and commercial—have been established. Though the geopolitics of the region pose challenges, particularly in LPG supply, traditional distributions remain unaffected.

Innovation in order verification, with Delivery Authentication Code systems expanding from 53% to 84%, underscores the commitment to safeguarding deliveries. Noteworthy is the increased 94% uptake in online LPG bookings, reflecting adaptive consumer practices during disruptions.

In pursuit of ensuring ample LPG availability, allocations have been adjusted with additional 20% prioritization for sectors like hospitality and certain industrial processes reliant on LPG. State governments have acted to align non-domestic LPG deployment with centralized guidelines to manage critical inventories effectively.

Allocation of additional kerosene stocks complements the strategy, catering to places without LPG needs such as Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The regulatory framework empowers local authorities to curb hoarding and illicit markets concerning vital commodities.

States are urged to standardize information dissemination through regular press briefings and social media vigilance, strengthening public trust in the supply scenario amid exhaustive checkups on irregular market activities.

Despite intricate geopolitical dynamics, India's seafaring logistics showcase resilience, indicated by the safe transit of LPG carriers BW TYR and BW ELM. With over 480 Indian seafarers secure aboard vessels in Western Persian Gulf theaters, the Directorate General of Shipping remains steadfast in close coordination with international maritime partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)