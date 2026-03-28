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Iran says it will 'facilitate and expedite' humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz following UN request, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST
Iran says it will 'facilitate and expedite' humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz following UN request, reports AP.

Iran says it will 'facilitate and expedite' humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz following UN request, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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