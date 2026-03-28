Iran says it will 'facilitate and expedite' humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz following UN request, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST
Iran says it will 'facilitate and expedite' humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz following UN request, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Trade in Turmoil: WTO Faces Critical Juncture
WTO Ministerial Conference Opens Amid Global Trade Turmoil, Leaders Call for Urgent Reform
A Call for Global Trade Reform: WTO Chief's Urgent Plea
UK Boosts Global Trade Capacity with Fresh Funding to WTO and Safe Trade Initiative
Reforming the Future of Global Trade