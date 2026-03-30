Hyundai and Kia SUVs Achieve 5-Star Safety Rating in India
Hyundai's VENUE and Kia's Seltos SUVs have both achieved a 5-star safety rating under India's crash test program, BNCAP. The ratings highlight the companies' commitment to safety and engineering excellence, establishing them as top contenders in India's automotive market for families looking for secure vehicles.
- Country:
- India
In a significant achievement for South Korean automakers, Hyundai and Kia announced that their SUVs, the VENUE and Seltos respectively, have secured a 5-star rating under India's Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP).
The all-new Hyundai VENUE and its N Line variant achieved adult occupant protection scores of 31.147, a testament to Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL) dedication to safety. 'We are extremely proud that the all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line have secured a 5-star safety rating,' remarked HMIL Managing Director & CEO Tarun Garg.
Kia India's Seltos also performed admirably, scoring 31.70 points for adult occupant protection and a notable 45.00 points for child occupant protection. Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee highlighted the achievement as 'a strong validation of our engineering capabilities,' emphasizing safety as central to the brand's product philosophy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyundai
- Kia
- VENU
- Seltos
- India
- safety
- BNCAP
- automakers
- SUV
- crash test
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