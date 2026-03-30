Fitch Flags Rising Risks in India's Gold-Loan Market Amid Plunging Prices

Fitch Ratings has identified growing risks in India's gold-loan market as a consequence of falling gold prices. The agency stresses the need for stringent risk controls among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) to safeguard lenders' collateral and recovery prospects amid borrower defaults.

This significant drop in gold prices, the steepest since October 2008, is driven by a stronger US dollar since the West Asia crisis. While regulatory measures and frequent collateral revaluation bolster the sector's stability, Fitch cautions about potential vulnerabilities, particularly among lenders with lax underwriting standards.

Emphasizing the role of regulatory oversight, Fitch highlights the positive impact of Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on loan-to-value ratios and auction timelines. Despite near-term risks, the sector's demand remains robust due to India's cultural affinity for gold, yet lenders must manage exposure prudently as market conditions evolve.