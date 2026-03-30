Left Menu

Fitch Flags Rising Risks in India's Gold-Loan Market Amid Plunging Prices

Fitch Ratings warns of increased risks in India’s gold-loan segment due to falling gold prices, highlighting the necessity for tighter risk controls. Despite the sector's overall stability and regulatory support, lenders must brace for potential volatility and ensure robust risk management practices remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:14 IST
Fitch Flags Rising Risks in India's Gold-Loan Market Amid Plunging Prices
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings has identified growing risks in India's gold-loan market as a consequence of falling gold prices. The agency stresses the need for stringent risk controls among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) to safeguard lenders' collateral and recovery prospects amid borrower defaults.

This significant drop in gold prices, the steepest since October 2008, is driven by a stronger US dollar since the West Asia crisis. While regulatory measures and frequent collateral revaluation bolster the sector's stability, Fitch cautions about potential vulnerabilities, particularly among lenders with lax underwriting standards.

Emphasizing the role of regulatory oversight, Fitch highlights the positive impact of Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on loan-to-value ratios and auction timelines. Despite near-term risks, the sector's demand remains robust due to India's cultural affinity for gold, yet lenders must manage exposure prudently as market conditions evolve.

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

 India
2
Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row,...

 Global
4
Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026