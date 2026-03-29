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TN polls: TVK chief Vijay announces 'guarantee' for youth; promises steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:38 IST
TN polls: TVK chief Vijay announces 'guarantee' for youth; promises steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee.
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  • India

TN polls: TVK chief Vijay announces 'guarantee' for youth; promises steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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