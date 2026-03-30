Flipkart Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Appointments

In a significant move to bolster its technological prowess, e-commerce giant Flipkart announced on Monday the appointment of Smita Ojha as Vice President of Engineering and Amit Sharma as Vice President of Program Management. This strategic decision underscores the company's commitment to scaling its technology framework to support long-term growth initiatives.

Ojha, previously with Mindtickle, will oversee the Central Platforms Group within Flipkart's OneTech, a unified entity responsible for developing digital experiences. Her extensive experience in platform engineering positions her well to drive innovation at the company.

Meanwhile, Sharma, coming from a background that includes leadership roles at Amazon and Accenture, will lead the Technical Program Management efforts at OneTech. Flipkart's Chief Product and Technology Officer, Balaji Thiagarajan, emphasized the importance of investing in strong leadership as the firm enters a new phase of AI-driven development.