NW Crime Crackdown: SAPS Arrests Dozens in Major Multi-Town Operation in Bojanala District

South Africa’s Police Service (SAPS) has intensified its crackdown on crime in the North West province, with a week-long coordinated operation in the Bojanala District resulting in dozens of arrests for serious and priority offences, including murder, sexual crimes, and drug-related activities.

The operation, conducted between 22 and 29 March 2026, targeted crime hotspots across multiple policing areas, including Rustenburg, Koster, Boitekong, Phokeng, Tlhabane, Dwarsberg, and Swartruggens, reflecting a sustained effort to restore law and order in the region.

Major Arrests for Serious and Violent Crimes

Police confirmed arrests linked to several high-priority offences:

3 suspects arrested for murder

13 arrests for sexual offences

1 arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition

1 arrest for assault (grievous bodily harm)

1 arrest for bribery

These arrests highlight SAPS’ continued focus on tackling violent crime and offences against vulnerable groups.

Wide Range of Offences Targeted

The operation also addressed a broad spectrum of crimes affecting community safety and public order:

Drug-related offences: 12 arrests

Drunken driving: 10 arrests

Liquor-related violations: 15 arrests

Immigration Act contraventions: 19 arrests

Public drinking: 28 arrests

Public indecency: 3 arrests

Theft-related crimes: 11 arrests

Trespassing: 2 arrests

The diversity of offences underscores SAPS’ multi-layered enforcement strategy, targeting both serious crimes and everyday law violations that contribute to instability.

Roadblocks Strengthen Enforcement Efforts

Roadblock operations played a crucial role in the success of the campaign:

371 vehicles stopped and inspected

3 vehicles impounded

Traffic fines totaling R36,850 issued

These measures are part of ongoing efforts to:

Enhance road safety

Disrupt criminal movement

Enforce compliance with traffic laws

Coordinated Policing Strategy Driving Results

The operation forms part of a broader strategy to:

Increase visible policing

Conduct intelligence-led interventions

Strengthen inter-unit coordination

Authorities say such operations are critical in addressing both organized criminal activity and opportunistic crime.

Police Leadership Praises Efforts

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo commended officers for their performance:

“Members have demonstrated dedication and commitment in removing criminals and enforcing the law,” he said.

SAPS reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying operations across the province to ensure safer communities.

Public Urged to Support Crime-Fighting Efforts

Police have called on communities to play an active role in combating crime by reporting suspicious activities and offences.

Reporting channels include:

Crime Stop: 08600 10111

MySAPS mobile application

Community cooperation remains a critical component in sustaining long-term crime reduction and public safety.

Ongoing Crackdown Signals Tougher Stance on Crime

The latest operation reflects a heightened law enforcement posture in the North West, with SAPS increasingly deploying targeted, high-impact operations to curb crime.

With continued enforcement and community collaboration, authorities aim to: