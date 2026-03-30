Urgent Search for Survivors as Passenger Boat Sinks in Indonesia

In the waters near eastern Indonesia, a desperate search is underway for 27 individuals missing after a passenger boat suffered a catastrophic incident. The vessel, named Nazila 05, began its journey from North Maluku province's Taliabu Island to Kema on Sunday evening before succumbing to the ocean.

According to Muhammad Rizal, the head of the search and rescue office in Central Sulawesi's Palu city, the first indications of trouble came on Monday morning. The vessel's owner, Rifani Samatia, received an alarming message from the Nazila 05's captain, who reported severe damage to the boat due to tumultuous sea conditions.

Approximately 30 minutes after the initial call, grim news followed as the captain confirmed that the ship had sunk following the impact of towering waves. Authorities are now racing against time to uncover any signs of survival under increasingly menacing weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)