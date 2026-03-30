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India Boosts Electronics Manufacturing with $751 Million Investment

India has approved 29 proposals under its electronics component manufacturing program, amounting to a total investment of 71.04 billion rupees ($751.21 million). This initiative aims to attract investors, enhance local manufacturing, and boost the electronics sector's output from $125 billion to $500 billion by fiscal 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:57 IST
India Boosts Electronics Manufacturing with $751 Million Investment
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India announced a significant step forward in its electronics sector by approving 29 proposals from various companies. The Electronics and Information Technology Ministry confirmed a total investment of 71.04 billion rupees ($751.21 million).

This strategic move is part of a broader effort to attract foreign and domestic investment and expand local manufacturing capabilities. The government aims to reduce import reliance and strengthen supply chains, aiming for the electronics manufacturing sector to grow its output from $125 billion to $500 billion by fiscal 2031.

Proposals span a range of sectors, including mobile devices, telecom, and consumer electronics. Highlighted approvals include Dixon Technologies' project for display modules and Lohum Cleantech's initiative to produce India's first rare-earth permanent magnets from rare-earth oxide. Anticipated incentives for mobile phone production are expected to favor major companies such as Apple and Samsung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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