Jet Fuel Prices Soar Amid Middle East Conflict, Disrupting Global Aviation
The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has sharply increased jet fuel prices, disrupting the global aviation industry. With fuel costs soaring from $85 to $200 per barrel, airlines have hiked ticket prices and reevaluated financial forecasts to manage surging expenses. Various airlines have adopted differing strategies to handle the crisis.
Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, jet fuel prices have surged, wreaking havoc on the global aviation industry. Airlines worldwide are grappling with unprecedented fuel costs, which have skyrocketed from $85 to $200 per barrel in recent weeks.
Fuel typically accounts for up to a quarter of airlines' operating costs. Companies like Air France-KLM, American Airlines, and Qantas have responded by raising ticket prices and revising financial forecasts to mitigate the impact.
As airlines adapt to these pressures, various strategies are emerging, ranging from increased surcharges and route adjustments to outright flight cancellations. The turmoil underscores the broader financial stress within the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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